Davos, January 26: The World Economic Forum (WEF), held from January 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland, gathered global leaders to address critical issues such as climate change, security, and economic trends. However, a DailyMail report alleges that the event also became a hub for elite sex parties, with escort agencies witnessing record-breaking demand for their services during the summit.

With around 3,000 influential figures, including corporate leaders, celebrities, and journalists attending, escort agencies reportedly experienced a surge in bookings. Andreas Berger, spokesperson for Titt4tat, revealed that 300 escorts, including trans women, were booked during the event, up from 170 in 2024. He also highlighted a rising trend of participants using NDAs to maintain secrecy. Berger estimated that escorts booked through his agency generated around CHF 300,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) in just three days, while the overall escort industry earned close to CHF 1 million (Rs 9.68 crore). US Shocker: Man Caught on Camera Performing Sex Act on Himself With Cucumber in Washington DC, Probe Launched After Video Surfaces.

Reports suggested the elite clientele indulged in orgies and specific sexual requests, with BDSM and anal sex cited as frequently sought preferences. Susann, from Swiss Escort Avantgarde, remarked that high-ranking professionals often exhibit lower inhibition thresholds for violence against women, tying power dynamics to the risk of abuse. US Sex Assault Case: 64-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Pennsylvania After He Offers to Shovel Snow From Her Driveway, Arrested.

Escort agencies catering to the Davos clientele talked about the demand for high end models fluent in multiple languages, such as English, German, and French. These escorts were often introduced as companions or friends, expected to exhibit intelligence, elegance, and social fluency to align with the exclusive environment.

This growing trend of integrating escorts into the WEF social scene has raised questions about the intersection of power, secrecy, and exploitation. Critics argue that the behaviour of some participants contradicts the forum's principles of global accountability and social responsibility.

Despite its reputation as a venue for tackling pressing global issues, allegations of unrestrained sexual activity during the WEF raise ethical concerns, with many calling for introspection among the elite attending the summit.

