Maryland, December 5: The global coronavirus caseload nears the 66 million cases mark, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday, the world count stood at 65,842,942, while the death toll at 1,518,560.

According to JHU, the US continues to be the worst-affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic with 14,353,740 cases and 279,726 deaths. India and Brazil are the second and third most-affected countries from the virus with 9,571,559 cases and 6,533,968 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the United States with 175,964 succumbing to the virus so far.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan in China a pandemic on March 11.

