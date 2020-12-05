London, December 4: British Members of Parliament on Friday wrote to United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab extending their support to farmers’ protesting in India against the recently enacted farm laws. UK Labour MP from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi shared the letter on his official Twitter handle. Dozens of British MPs signed the letter.

In the letter, they demanded to raise the issue with the Indian government. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi in the tweet said, “Many constituents, especially those emanating from the #Punjab, have contacted MPs to express solidarity with the farmers opposing #FarmersBill2020 in #India. Dozens of MPs duly deliberated and signed a cross-party letter, seeking justice for the peacefully protesting farmers.” Bharat Bandh Called by Protesting Farmers on December 8 Demanding Complete Rollback of New Farm Laws.

Letter by British MPs:

In another tweet, the UK MP also shared a video message informing about the development. In the message, he said that in October, he had called a meeting in which several MPs of UK and Sikh organisations participated discussed Indian farmers’ issue. Justin Trudeau Backs Farmers' Protest in India, Says 'Canada Will Always Defend the Rights of Peaceful Protest'.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi's Statement:

Meanwhile, farmers’ unions in India called “Bharat Bandh” on Tuesday, December 8, to demand a complete rollback of the new farm laws. The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the leading agrarian bodies involved in the agitation. The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) confirmed that all major farmer unions are supporting the shutdown call. The three controversial laws were enacted in September this year.

