Geneva [Switzerland], December 6 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected global trade to reach a record USD33 trillion in 2024, reflecting a USD1 trillion increase compared to 2023.

This represents an annual growth of 3.3 per cent, showcasing the resilience of global trade despite ongoing challenges.

Also Read | Mass Killer Anders Behring Breivik, Who Murdered 77 People, Suffers Another Setback as Norwegian Court Rejects His Second Bid for Parole.

According to UNCTAD's latest Global Trade Update, the robust growth in trade services, which increased by 7 per cent this year, contributed significantly to this expansion, accounting for half of the overall growth.

In contrast, goods trade grew by a modest 2 per cent, remaining below its 2022 peak.

Also Read | Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Bringing US President-Elect Donald Trump's DOGE to Capitol Hill.

The report highlighted challenges for developing economies, traditionally key drivers of global trade. These economies faced a 1 per cent contraction in imports and a similar decrease in South-South trade during Q3 2024.

On the other hand, advanced economies led the quarter's growth, with stable demand driving a 3 per cent rise in imports and a 2 per cent increase in exports.

Despite obstacles, the report emphasised opportunities for developing countries to capitalise on high-growth sectors. Trade in ICT goods and clothing surged by 13 and 14 per cent respectively in Q3 2024, underscoring the potential for diversification into value-added industries.

Sector-specific data revealed declines in traditional sectors critical to developing economies. Energy trade fell by 2 per cent in Q3 and 7 per cent over the year, while metals trade contracted by 3 per cent.

Automotive trade shrank by 3 per cent in Q3 but is expected to close the year with a 4 per cent annual growth rate.

Meanwhile, stable global growth forecasts and reduced inflation offer promising prospects for building resilience in 2025. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)