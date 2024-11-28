New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Government of India has been actively improving facilities and infrastructure along the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra route and has established road connectivity to facilitate movement of pilgrims to Lipulekh Pass in vehicles, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday.

The Yatra, conducted annually between June and September through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand (since 1981) and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim (since 2015), has not taken place since 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent restrictions.

The MoS for External Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that during the operation of the Yatra, the government takes various facilitating steps, which include a dedicated website to simplify and expedite the registration and selection process, communication with Yatris, and a bilingual helpline. GOI, on a self-payment basis, makes logistical arrangements including accommodation, food, transport and porters on the Indian side for the Yatra.

Singh said that while no direct cash subsidy is provided to individual Yatris, the government incurs overhead expenses for advertisements, printing identity cards, posters, certificates, and Chinese SIM cards for liaison officers.

"From time to time, GOI provides financial assistance for improving facilities along the Yatra route. Road connectivity has been established in recent years to facilitate movement of the Yatris to Lipulekh Pass in vehicles," he said.

"Two Liaison Officers from the Central and State governments are appointed for each batch. The Liaison Officers stay in touch with Indian and Chinese authorities concerned and seek assistance in case of any emergency for the safety and well-being of Yatris," he said.

"Provision for air-lift of Yatris by helicopter is also available in coordination with concerned agencies in case of emergency. The IndoTibetan Border Police (ITBP) provides security cover and basic medical assistance to Yatris on the Indian side," he added. (ANI)

