New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Welcoming Prime Minister Phillips and his delegation, the President said that despite being geographically distant, India and Guyana are connected by virtue of our colonial past, our diverse and multicultural societies, and the strong bonds of culture, traditions, and language with the sizeable Indian diaspora community that has made Guyana its home for nearly two centuries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan release.

The President said that there is a need to further diversify our bilateral trade basket. There is also immense potential to improve collaboration in the fields of Ayurveda, bio-fuels, and agriculture, especially in millets. She added that by working together in these areas, we can address the challenges posed by climate change and food insecurity.

She congratulated Guyana on assuming the rotating presidency of CARICOM as well as this month's presidency of the United Nations Security Council. As leading members of the Global South, she said that both our countries are strong advocates for reformed multilateralism, the release added.

The President also appreciated Guyana's efforts and leadership in the areas of climate change, green energy, and sustainable development, the release said.

Guyana's PM arrived in India on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Guyana's PM Phillips and discussed partnerships in the fields of economy, energy, security, and development cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar and Guyana's PM further exchanged views on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United Nations (UN).

Taking on social media 'X', Jaishankar posted, "Called on Prime Minister Mark Phillips of Guyana this afternoon. Good discussion on our partnership in the fields of economy, energy, security and development cooperation. Also exchanged views on the CARICOM and UN."

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Phillips's visit to India will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

After his meeting with President Murmu, Phillips will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the India Habitat Centre, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

Later, the Guyana PM will be attending programmes in Delhi and Agra from February 8 to February 10.

He will depart from India on February 11, according to the statement released by the MEA.

India's relations with Guyana are warm and cordial, with a high degree of understanding. (ANI)

