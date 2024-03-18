Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Pakistani military aircraft carried out airstrikes in the Barmal district of Paktika province and the Afghan Dubai area of Sepera district in Khost province. Tragically, these strikes targeted civilian homes, resulting in the loss of six lives and destruction of property, a spokesperson for Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

Reports indicate that six individuals, including three women and three children, lost their lives in Paktika, while two women perished in Khost due to a collapsed house.

"Last night at around 3 o'clock in the Barmal district of Paktika province and in Afghan Dubai area of Sepera district of Khost province, Pakistani planes bombed the houses of civilians, as a result, 6 people including 3 women and 3 children were martyred and a house destroyed in Paktika, as well as, two women were martyred due to the collapse of a house in Khost province," the statement said.

Notably, the purported target of the strikes, Abdullah Shah, is confirmed to be within Pakistan's borders.

"The person named Abdullah Shah, who the Pakistani side claims was targeted in the incident, is in Pakistan, on the other hand, there is a tribe living on both sides of this region who have daily trips and close relationship," the statement.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns these attacks and calls this reckless action a violation of Afghanistan's territory.

Drawing upon its history of resisting external powers, the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan reaffirmed its stance against any incursion into its territory.

In a strongly-worded statement, Taliban caretaker government's spokesperson called upon the leadership of Pakistan to "stop some army generals from the continuation of their wrong policies for the benefit of others like the last 20-year and spoiling the relationship between the two neighboring Muslim nations".

The statement emphasised that blaming Afghanistan for internal issues in Pakistan is both unfounded and counterproductive.

Warning of potential repercussions, the Islamic Emirate highlighted the dangers of escalating tensions, underscoring the need for restraint and diplomacy.

"Pakistan should not blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence and problems in its own territory. Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will be out Pakistan's control. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to harm anyone's security by using the territory of Afghanistan," the statement also said. (ANI)

