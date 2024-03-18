Peshawar, March 18: At least six persons of a family, including two children, were killed after the roof of their room collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

The tragic incident occurred in the Raghzai area in the South Waziristan tribal district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. At least 10 persons were injured in the incident, and they have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital, police said, adding that the condition of those injured is stated to be critical.

Chief Minister of the province, Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of six persons in a house collapse incident in Waziristan. He prayed for the early recovery of those injured and directed the district administration for the provision of early relief and assistance to the aggrieved family.