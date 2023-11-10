Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported that as of Thursday, since the initial Hamas attack of October 7, the terrorist organization launched about 9,500 rockets and dozens of smaller aircraft towards Israeli territory. The fighters of Israel's air defence system intercepted thousands of rockets, and since the entry of the ground forces into the Gaza Strip a significant decrease in the number of launches is evident.

Also, about 12 per cent of all launches directed towards the territory of Israel landed within the territory of the Gaza Strip and about 900 launches were carried out from civilian sites such as mosques, schools, hospitals and cultural centres.

For the first time, all of Israel's air defence systems, from the north to the south, are working simultaneously - Iron Dome, David's Slingshot, Diamond and Arrow. All of these provide protection in every layer of air defence and enable optimal protection of the Israeli rear. (ANI/TPS)

