Al Ain [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the Centre's key roles and responsibilities in advancing the UAE's research and academic standing through specialised studies and research. This work is aligned with the latest scientific advancements, technological innovations and global knowledge trends, contributing to the nation's ongoing development journey and reinforcing its intellectual and research leadership across various fields.

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ECSSR, presented an overview of the Encyclopedia of UAE Leaders (Al-Ittihad), launched by the Centre to document the intellectual legacy of the UAE's leadership. The encyclopedia also highlights the foundational principles and milestones of the UAE's Union, established by the Founding Fathers, through a vast collection of quotes and audiovisual content, hosted on an interactive electronic platform that presents this legacy in innovative ways.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the Centre's role in advancing scientific and academic research in the UAE. He highlighted its contributions in conducting in-depth studies, developing Emirati research talent, and supporting decision-making, policy formulation, and programme development to foster comprehensive and sustainable development across various fields.

Sheikh Hazza also reaffirmed the Centre's vital role in documenting the intellectual and knowledge legacy of the leadership and ensuring its transfer to future generations.

He stressed that this legacy serves as a strong foundation for building a more prosperous and sustainable future, further driving the UAE's comprehensive development and progress across various sectors. (ANI/WAM)

