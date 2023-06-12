Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff Lt Gen Themistoklis Bourolias calls on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff Lt Gen Themistoklis Bourolias called on Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari in New Delhi on Monday.

Lt Gen Themistoklis and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari held discussions on bilateral issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation.

"Lt Gen Themistoklis Bourolias, Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS in New Delhi today. Bilateral issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed between the two Chiefs," Indian Air Force Media Co-ordination Centre tweeted.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) took part in Exercise INIOCHOS-23, a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force, the air force of Greece.

The exercise was conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece from April 24, 2023, to May 4, 2023. The Indian Air Force took part with four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft.

The objective of the exercise was to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among the participating Air Forces.

The exercise was conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets. It also enabled the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other's best practices. (ANI)

