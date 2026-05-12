World News | Hosting BRICS and Embarking on Five-nation Tour: MEA Showcases India's Expanding Global Footprint

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has outlined an ambitious diplomatic roadmap for May 2026, punctuated by India's pivotal role as the host of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital and a high-profile five-nation tour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi commencing on May 15.

The briefing detailed a sophisticated dual-track strategy designed to strengthen India's leadership within the broadened BRICS alliance while simultaneously "securing national interests" through vital engagements across West Asia and the European continent.

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New Delhi is poised to transform into a global diplomatic crossroads for the BRICS bloc, marking the first major ministerial gathering since the 2025 deliberations on the sidelines of the UNGA. While the ministry noted that the final delegation list remains the "prerogative of member states," it was confirmed that the visiting dignitaries will "call on Prime Minister Modi" during their stay.

Discussing the evolutionary path of the grouping, the ministry reaffirmed that BRICS operates "strictly on the basis of consensus." Following two successive rounds of expansion, New Delhi maintains that any further growth or policy adjustments will necessitate "unanimous agreement," a principle India continues to advocate for as the 2026 chair.

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The ministry also addressed queries regarding the Quad, stating, "We are the host for Quad this year. As part of it, we have several meetings... We have some high-level meetings. We will keep you informed."

The Prime Minister's whirlwind itinerary from May 15 to 20 will span the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. The opening leg in the UAE is seen as a mission of paramount importance, with energy security at its heart. Amidst a complex regional landscape, the Prime Minister's dialogue with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will prioritise "strengthening fuel supply chains" and the welfare of the 4.5 million-strong Indian diaspora.

The European phase of the journey will lean toward the "green frontier," with stops in Norway and Sweden focusing on technological breakthroughs and the blue economy. Prime Minister Modi's arrival in Oslo for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit represents the first visit by an Indian head of government to Norway in 43 years. In the Netherlands and Italy, the focus will shift toward semiconductors and the "Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029."

Touching upon regional dynamics, the ministry characterised ties with Nepal as "multifaceted." While addressing reports of a missed engagement with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the ministry highlighted the strength of the bilateral relationship by pointing to a successful and productive ministerial interaction recently held in Mauritius. Regarding Bangladesh, the ministry maintained that bilateral ties are progressing in a "positive direction" through consistent high-level communication with the administration. (ANI)

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