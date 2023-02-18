Washington, Feb 18 (PTI) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in a special gesture, has welcomed India's envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a reception hosted by an eminent Indian-American in a Californian city, and re-conveyed his support for stronger India-US ties in the days to come.

The reception on Friday was hosted by prominent diaspora members Nachhattar and Susana Chandi in Indian Wells city.

The event was attended by over 500 people, including several Congressmen like Raul Ruiz (Democratic), John Duarte (Republican), Jay Obernolte (Republican), Paul Cook (Republican) and Joe Baca (Democrat).

McCarthy, in his remarks, reconveyed his support for stronger India-US ties in the days to come. McCarthy in the past too committed himself for strong bilateral ties.

California House Speaker Anthony Rendon along with several State legislators, judges, attorneys, senior officials from local administrations, county-level functionaries, mayors and influential diaspora members attended the reception hosted in honour of Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US.

It is rare for a House Speaker to welcome an envoy at any event.

The event was part of the Indian Embassy's sustained bipartisan outreach to elected representatives and bureaucrats both at the federal and state level and to the industry and diaspora.

In his remarks, Sandhu highlighted India's journey in the last 75 years in all spheres, including politics and economy, and the ongoing digital transformation and clean energy.

"In this, partnership with the United States has played a very important role," he said.

This partnership is now being spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden's vision.

He also highlighted the role of the diaspora in fostering bilateral ties.

