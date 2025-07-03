Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the steadily shrinking space for human rights defence work in the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the HRCP said it had faced several arbitrary, illegal, and unjustified actions over the past few months, which have hindered the organisation's ability to conduct its mandate.

In a statement shared on X, the HRCP stated, "The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expresses deep concern over the steadily shrinking space for human rights defence work in the country. In the past few months, HRCP has faced a series of arbitrary, illegal and unjustified actions that have impeded the organization's ability to carry out its mandate. HRCP's work is based on the rights of all citizens and persons, as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and the country's international commitments and obligations."

The HRCP expressed disappointment that persons claiming to represent the security apparatus have stopped them from organising events by informing either the venue or their staff that a no-objection certificate was needed for indoor meetings. It noted that this is not a legal requirement and even mentioned two recent incidents, where they were unable to hold events.

HRCP stated, "We note with disappointment that persons claiming to represent the security apparatus have obstructed the organization of HRCP events by informing either the venue or our staff that a no-objection certificate was required for indoor meetings, although this is not a legal requirement. Two recent examples include a high-level consultation in Islamabad on regions facing militancy and terrorism and their impact on human rights, and a roundtable in Gilgit on local communities' right to natural resources. Ironically, both the relevant legislators and government departments had confirmed their participation on both occasions."

The HRCP mentioned that there have been many incidents in Pakistan when their members and staff faced harassment and intimidation, and even mentioned that the HRCP chairperson was taken into custody for questioning by the police in Karachi. The HRCP urged the authorities to respect the fundamental freedoms of association, assembly and expression, and ensure that human rights defenders can operate without fear of reprisal or undue interference.

In the statement posted on X, HRCP stated, "There have also been incidents across the country where our membership and staff faced harassment and intimidation. For the first time in HRCP's decades-long history, its chairperson was taken in for questioning by the police in Karachi. We have reason to believe that other actions are not merely coincidental. These include an attempt to seal our office premises in Lahore in 2024, the removal of the office's electricity meter, and a bank's refusal to release our funds, citing a State Bank of Pakistan directive, the existence of which was categorically denied by the latter in writing when asked by a court."

"We urge the authorities to respect the fundamental freedoms of association, assembly and expression, and to ensure that human rights defenders can operate without fear of reprisal or undue interference. Civil society organizations, such as HRCP are essential if Pakistan wishes to develop into a state that upholds the rights of all its citizens and remains responsible for their well-being. More broadly, human rights work helps create a more tolerant and inclusive society--something that Pakistan is in dire need of at present," it added.

Speaking to Dawn, HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt said that a few months back, police contingent arrived at his house and took him to local police station. Butt said he was threatened and asked irrelevant questions regarding his family. He was released after being held for a few hours.

HRCP Secretary General Harris Khalique said HRCP's credibility comes from its independence, responsible behaviour, courage, and impartiality. He further said, "Muzzling our voice will be as big a loss for the country as ours."

Speaking to Dawn, HRCP founding member Hina Jillani stated that actions of the state against the commission were short-sighted and could not silence the voice of civil society. She added, "We constructively gave recommendations to the state about rule of law, democracy, and the situation of human rights in the country, and it was their right to do so."

Former HRCP chairperson Zohra Yusuf highlighted the issue of democratic backsliding in Pakistan and the disregard for the rule of law by the institutions that were meant to uphold it, Dawn reported. She expressed dismay over the registration of FIRs against HRCP members and office bearers and threats and intimidation faced by them. (ANI)

