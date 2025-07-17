Boise, Jul 17 (AP) An Idaho judge has lifted a sweeping gag order in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder case.

Kohberger avoided a potential death sentence by pleading guilty earlier this month to the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students at a rental home near campus in 2022.

Prosecutors said he spent months carefully planning the attack, and that his studies as a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University helped him take steps to cover up his tracks.

Kohberger admitted to breaking into the rental home through a sliding door and killing the four friends, who had no connection with him.

A judge in Moscow, Idaho issued a sweeping gag order early in the case, barring prosecutors, defence attorneys and other officials involved in the investigation from talking to reporters or others about anything not already included in public court documents.

A coalition of news organisations, including The Associated Press, asked the judge to lift the gag order, but he refused, saying additional publicity could harm Kohberger's right to a fair trial.

However, the gag order was lifted Thursday. (AP)

