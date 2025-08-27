Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/ TPS): In a targeted airstrike, the Israeli Air Force eliminated Mahmoud al-Asoud, commander of Hamas' General Security Apparatus for the Western Gaza sector. According to the IDF, al-Asoud played a key role in the security apparatus over the years and was considered a major source of operational knowledge within the organisation.

Meanwhile, Division 162 forces continue fighting in northern Gaza, in Jabaliya and on the outskirts of Gaza City, destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating operatives.

In parallel, Division 99 forces operating on the city's outskirts located and destroyed several Hamas observation posts that posed a threat to Israeli troops.

In southern Gaza, Division 36 troops, in cooperation with the Air Force, eliminated several terrorists in the Khan Yunis area and destroyed both aboveground and underground military infrastructure. Additionally, Israeli aircraft, with naval guidance, struck a weapons storage facility and a site used to repair naval weapons in Khan Yunis. (ANI/ TPS)

