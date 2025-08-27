Mumbai, August 27: Last August, a rare bright orange shark was spotted near the Tortuguero National Park in Costa Rica. After the first-of-its-kind shark was sighted, pictures of it took the internet by storm. Now, scientists have published photos of the bright orange shark in the Marine Biodiversity journal. Experts said it was the first time a shark of this colour was found.

According to the science journal report, the shark was spotted during a fishing trip near the Tortuguero National Park at a depth of 37 metres and a water temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius. Notably, pictures of the rare bright orange shark were shared on Facebook by a page called "Parisima Domus Dei," a tourist company that accompanied some anglers on the trip. ‘Virgin Shark Birth' in Italy: Baby Common Smooth-Hound Shark Born to Single Mother in First Documented Case of Parthenogenesis, Know All About It.

Rare Orange Shark Spotted Near Tortuguero National Park in Coasta Rica

Scientists Reveal Reason Behind Shark's Bright Orange Colour

After spotting the rare shark, the tourist company narrated the incident to marine experts. Scientists said that the rare bright orage shark's sighting was the "first record case of free-living xanthism in the nurse shark Ginglymostoma cirratum (Bonnaterre, 1788) from Caribbean Sea". The report further said that xanthism, which is characterised by yellow pigmentation, is rare in marine species and was previously not reported in cartilaginous fishes in the Caribbean.

However, the sighting of the rare bright orange shark is the documentation of the first xanthic nurse shark, Ginglymostoma cirratum (Bonnaterre, 1788), which was recorded in Costa Rican waters. "The adult shark, approximately 200 cm in total length, exhibited intense yellow-orange pigmentation and white eyes, indicating a condition known as albino-xanthochromism," the report added.

Scientists also said that the case of the rare bright orange shark being spotted in Costa Rica is the first scientifically documented case of total xanthism in the species. It is also the first record from the Caribbean Sea. Experts further added that more research is needed to study the genetic or environmental factors that are influencing the rare pigmentation anomaly in sharks. Extremely Rare! Newly Born 'Ghost Shark' Baby Discovered by Scientists In New Zealand (See Pic).

In simple terms, two rare genetic conditions—albinism and xanthism—are behind the nurse shark turning bright orange. The combination of the two conditions is called albino-xanthochromism. This condition affects the production of melanin in sharks.

