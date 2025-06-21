Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment in the aftermath of last night's air raids on Iran.

He stated that Revolutionary Guards Commander Saeid Izadi, who was killed by an IDF strike last night, was involved in planning and carrying out the 7 October massacre, and that he is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis.

"He was a key figure in the Iran-Hamas alliance and a close associate of Sinwar and Deif" Zamir said, adding that "this is a tremendous intelligence and operational achievement by the Intelligence Directorate and Air Force". The IDF Chief of Staff stressed tha "Izadi's elimination is a pivotal moment in the multi-front war and makes the entire Middle East safer. There are no more safe havens in the Middle East." (ANI/TPS)

