Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had struck an Iranian missile crew preparing to launch missiles at Israel during overnight operations, The Jerusalem Post reported.

During the operation, Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets located and struck three surface-to-surface missile launchers that were being readied for attacks on Israeli territory. The IDF stated these launchers were expected to be used in the multiple missile barrages fired across Israel throughout Friday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Simultaneously, IDF drones identified a group of Iranian soldiers, including an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander responsible for at least 15 missile launchers, as they prepared to fire more missiles. The IAF targeted and eliminated the group, killing the commander, The Jerusalem Post added.

Meanwhile, as hostilities escalated, shockwaves from an Iranian missile strike in downtown Haifa on Friday caused significant damage to the historic Al Jarina Grand Mosque and nearby buildings, The Times of Israel reported.

The missile impact shattered stained glass windows and damaged parts of the infrastructure at Al Jarina Grand Mosque, a heritage structure originally built in 1775 and expanded in 1901. Due to security advisories against public gatherings, only 15 worshippers were present for Friday prayers instead of the usual 200.

Khaled Dagash, a representative of the Wakf, said that Friday prayers had already concluded before the missile hit, and the mosque was empty at the time. He confirmed one person sustained minor injuries outside the mosque. Dagash also mentioned that the mosque was under renovation and voiced concerns that government compensation may not cover the full cost of repairs.

Nearby, the Masjid Al-Saghir -- built in 1761 -- also suffered damage, with windows blown out. No further visible destruction was reported, as the area remained cordoned off by security personnel, The Times of Israel noted.

Condemning the strike, President Isaac Herzog said, "Iran is trying to kill Israelis of all faiths -- Muslims included." He reiterated that Israel "will defend all Israelis. All faiths included." Referring to the multicultural character of Haifa, Herzog added, "The outrageous attack took place in Haifa, a city that stands as a symbol of coexistence between Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, Circassians and Baha'is," The Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

