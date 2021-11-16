Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will raise concerns on a number of Beijing's actions while meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping virtually on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

During the meeting, Biden will "raise our concerns with a number of their (China's) actions," Psaki said on Monday (local time) during a press briefing at the White House.

The meeting gives "an opportunity to set terms of competition with China in a way that reflects our interests and values, insist that the PRC play by the rules of the road," Psaki added.

"So there are areas of course of concerns as it relates to the economy, the president will certainly express his concern," she added.

Psaki further emphasised that Biden will "express his view that China should be playing by rules that the rest of the global community expects".

She stated that during the meeting "areas where interests are aligned" will be discussed.

The spokesperson also said that the meeting is expected for around for a couple of hours later this evening.

The Biden-Xi meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Monday evening (local time), will be the first-ever meeting between the two leaders since Biden has assumed office.

The two leaders spoke twice over the phone earlier, the most recent conversation took place in September.

The meeting will be a testimony to Biden's approach of trying to work with China on areas of potential compromise, like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, while raising objections to China's behaviour on human rights, trade practices, and its military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, according to The Hill.

The US-China tensions on various issues which escalated during the Trump administration continue to persist in the Biden administration due to disagreements on several fronts, said The Hill. (ANI)

