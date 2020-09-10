New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The 5th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Argentina were held via videoconference on Thursday during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation within the framework of their strategic partnership.

The Indian side was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) and the Argentine side was led by Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti, Deputy Foreign Minister of Argentina.

Also Read | 9/11 Attacks: Videos of Aircraft Crashing Into Twin Towers of World Trade Center And Pentagon.

"During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation within the framework of their Strategic Partnership. The consultations covered political, trade and economic cooperation as well as cooperation in defence, space, energy, science and technology, pharmaceuticals, mining, culture, and enhancing people-to-people contacts," Minister of External Affairs said in a release.

According to the release, the two sides reviewed the implementation of existing agreements as well as those under negotiation and agreed to take forward the bilateral agenda, including by holding regular meetings of the institutionalised bilateral mechanisms.

Also Read | Apple Designs Special COVID-19 Face Masks For Its Employees.

"They agreed to explore holding of the Joint Commission Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers, at an early date," it said.

"The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, and agreed to enhance cooperation in the multilateral arena. They also shared views and experiences on combating COVID-19 pandemic," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)