Washington, September 10: On the fateful day of September 11 in 2001, the world witnessed one of the most dreadful terror attacks of the 20 century. The target of the 9/11 attacks was the world's most powerful country - the United States of America. Videos and pictures of two planes crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are still fresh in people's mind. LatestLY compiles horrifying videos of the 9/11 attacks. 19 Years of 9/11 Attacks: Key Facts About Attack on World Trade Center And Pentagon That Happened on September 11, 2001.

The 9/11 attacks were carried out by terrorists of Al-Qaeda and the brain behind the strike was Osama Bin Laden. Terrorists highjacked four planes to carry out the infamous 9/11 attacks. They crashed two of the aircraft - United Airlines Flight 175 and American Airlines Flight 11 into the twin tower of the World Trade Center. The American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed into the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a struggle between the hijackers and passengers. 9/11 Attacks: Wild Conspiracy Theories Behind WTC Twin Tower & Pentagon Plane Crash That Stunned Entire World on September 11, 2001.

The visuals that have embedded in people's memory is the collapse of twin towers of the World Trade Center. Multiple videos showed two aircraft crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Within minutes, the tall structures came down crumbling and turned into ashes.

9/11 Attacks: Video Showing Two Planes Crashing Into World Trade Centre

9/11 Attacks: Video Showing Plane Crashing Into Pentagon

9/11 Attacks: Video Showing How Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre Collapsed

Close to 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. The deceased included people from 78 countries. Ten years after the 9/11 attacks, the US Navy Seals killed Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad city in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

