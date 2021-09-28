United Nations, Sep 28 (PTI) India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process, underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework that is global and non-discriminatory, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate the International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, he said India is committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament, leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament by the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-1).

“India's approach is outlined in our Working Paper submitted to the UNGA First Committee in 2006 and to the Conference on Disarmament in 2007, which has an enduring relevance,” he said.

