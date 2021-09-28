Dhaka, September 28: Rabi Ul Awwal is the third month in Islamic calendar. It is significant because it is believed that prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Prophet Mohammed's birthday is also called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid. Like other countries, in Bangladesh too, the date marking the start of Rabi Ul Awwal will be decided by a moon sighting. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 in Bangladesh will fall in October. Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?

The Rabi Ul Awwal month will start either from October 8 or October 9, depending upon the moon sighting on October 7 in Bangladesh. October 7 marks the 29th of Safar, the second month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on October 7, Rabi Ul Awwal in Bangladesh will begin from October 8. If the moon is not sighted on October 7, Safar will complete 30 days and the third month will begin from October 9. Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Moon Sighting and Eid Milad Un Nabi?

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in Bangladesh:

As mentioned above, Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal begins from October 8 in Bangladesh, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will be observed on October 19. If the month starts from October 9, prophet Mohammed's birthday would be celebrated on October 20. Notably, prophet Mohammed's birthday is largely celebrated by Muslims who follow Sufi or Barelvi school of thoughts. Other Muslims believe that the birthday celebrations has no place in Islamic culture.

