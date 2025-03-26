Beijing [China], March 26 (ANI): Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) held a meeting with Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on March 26.

The officials of the two nations discussed resumption of dialogue in a step-by-step manner to utilise them to address each other's priority areas of interest and concern and move ties "on to a more stable and predictable path," according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. India and China have made further progress on the modalities to resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in 2025.

In a press release, the MEA said, "In today's meeting, the two sides reviewed the action taken by them to implement the strategic direction as also the specific steps agreed in the meeting between Foreign Secretary and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister in January 2025 to stabilise and rebuild ties."

The two nations agreed to continue efforts to further facilitate and promote people-to-people exchanges, including arrangements for the resumption of direct flights, interaction between media and think tanks, and the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "The two sides took stock of the planned exchanges and activities this year. They discussed resumption of dialogue mechanisms in a step-by-step manner to utilize them to address each other's priority areas of interest and concern and move relations on to a more stable and predictable path."

The two sides took positive note of the developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the leaders of India and China in October 2024. In the intervening period, the Foreign Ministers of the two nations have met twice, while the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question held their 23rd meeting. These high-level meetings have provided strategic guidance to stabilise and further develop relations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing.

During the meeting, the officials of the two nations reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and agreed on the early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, both nations explored various measures and proposals to implement the decisions taken during the meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen diplomatic and military mechanisms.

According to the MEA statement, Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), led the Indian delegation to the meeting, and Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Chinese delegation. (ANI)

