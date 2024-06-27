New York [US], June 27 (ANI): The Government of India has made a whopping contribution of USD 1,169,746 for 'Hindi @ UN' project to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations.

The Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations. As part of these efforts, 'Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information, was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world, read a press release from India's Permanent Mission to UN, New York.

India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi language, the release added.

"Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through UN's website and social media handles - Twitter, Instagram and a UN Facebook Hindi page. A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week," it also said.

Its weblink is available at the UN Hindi News website as well as at the Soundcloud - "UN News-Hindi".

To continue with this initiative, a cheque of USD 1,169,746 was handed over today by Ambassador R Ravindra, Cd'A & DPR, to Ian Phillips, Director and Officer In-Charge (News and Media Division), United Nations Department of Global Communications, it added.

Almost a year ago, India's then Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj handed over a cheque to Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications towards the expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the United Nations.

With 50,000 current followers on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram and 15,000 on Facebook, UN Hindi social media accounts publish nearly 1000 posts every year. The Hindi UN News website with 1.3 million annual impressions remains in the top ten in internet search engines. (ANI)

