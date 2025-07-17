New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A bilateral meeting was convened between Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India and a delegation from Indonesia on Wednesday, at Khurshid Lal Bhawan, Janpath, New Delhi as reported by MoSPI.

According to an official statement by MoSPI, the Indonesian delegation was led by Dr Sonny Harry B Harmadi, Vice Minister of Statistics, Republic of Indonesia and included Ina H Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia to India and Bhutan along with other senior officials from the Government of Indonesia. Dr Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI headed the Indian delegation comprising of senior Ministry officials.

Also Read | Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation: AAIB Slams International Media Speculation on AI171 Crash, Urges Patience for Final Report.

The Indonesian delegation wanted to understand and explore collaboration opportunities in several key areas of official statistics, inter-alia, understanding the dedicated GDP methodology with a focus on data collection, data consistency and productivity statistics; current implementation of AI in official statistics at NSO India and strategies for AI-ready data; the steps taken by MoSPI to modernize Official Statistics; approaches to integrating data from various Departments/Ministries/State Governments; and the key challenges and opportunities in transforming India's National Statistical System, the statement said.

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by PR Meshram, Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI, who underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, leveraging technological innovations, and pursuing excellence in statistical systems and practices.

Also Read | India Cautions NATO Chief Mark Rutte Against Any 'Double Standards' on Sanctioning Countries Trading With Russia.

In his address, Dr Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Ministry with respect to statistical reforms, such as the use of technology in surveys, reduction of time lag in release of reports, the harmonization of official datasets and the potential of alternative data sources.

He also emphasized the significance of the engagement and welcomed this exchange of ideas between the two countries in the field of official statistics.

During the proceedings, Dr Sonny Harry B Harmadi, Vice Minister of Statistics of the Republic of Indonesia, expressed a keen interest in gaining insights from India on key statistical challenges currently faced by Indonesia, particularly in areas where India has demonstrated effective practices, such as GDP estimation, harmonization of official data sets, the modernization of statistical systems and quality assurance framework, the statement said.

The Government of Indonesia expressed its interest in collaboration in the area which inter-alia includes, Harmonization of Trade Statistics, Digitization of Agriculture data and enhancement of IT and Advance Sampling Methods for Statistical Development, amongst others.

The statement said that the meeting provided an important platform for charting out the possible area of knowledge exchange and to reaffirm the mutual commitment of both countries to strengthening statistical capacity through faculty development programme, exchange of expertise and cooperation through formal MoU (bilateral/trilateral) and dialogue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)