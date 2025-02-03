Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI): Hebrew University President Asher Cohen has said that India and Israel can have "very productive collaborations" in the academic world and mentioned about similarities between two nations. He called India "upcoming real force" in the academic world.

In an interview with ANI, Cohen said that Hebrew University would like to have collaboration with Indian universities. He also spoke about his visit to Chennai, where he met officials of several universities.

On how he sees educational ties between India and Israel and what can be done to enhance collaboration, he said, "I think that India and Israel can have really very productive collaborations in the academic world. We have similarities. I see similarities when I visit here in India. I see people with a lot of energy, with a lot of positive approach. Israel is kind of similar in that respect, so we have this common approach, and I think in general we are going to have to find ways to collaborate in a way that will be beneficial both to India and Israel."

On his visit to Chennai, he said, "It was very nice. We met several universities. We started already some steps towards collaboration, and we are looking forward to the continuation of that."

On collaborating with Indian universities, Asher Cohen said, "We are a university with a global reach. We have collaboration with a lot of universities. And we think that India is a upcoming real force in the academic world and so we would like to have collaboration with Indian universities."

The delegation of Israel's Hebrew University visited India. Hebrew University President expressed hope that Israel will be back to "just about normal" in a few months.

When asked how ongoing war with Hamas has changed the global educational scenario and effect it had on universities based in Israel, he responded, "It had some effect, of course, because you know when you have a war around you, it has some effect, but we are hoping that we are towards the end of that. Right now there are really positive signs, signs of coming back to normalcy, and I hope very much that in a few months we'll be already back to just about normal."

He said that Hebrew University over the years is heavily involved with innovation. He noted that Hebrew University established some companies that became extremely successful.

On plans to collaborate with Indian partners to increase cooperation of education sectors, Asher Cohen said, "I think part of the appeal of the academic universities in Israel and perhaps even more so the Hebrew University is the fact that we've been involved heavily over the years with innovation. We invented some companies, established some companies, that became extremely successful. Over the years, we made lots of commercialisations of our companies around Israel and beyond and so we think that part of what we do has to do with innovation, and we think that we can collaborate in a way that will also provide some sort of common innovations for Israel and India."

He also spoke about the support given to Indian students who study in Israel. Cohen said that he believes that students who come to Israel will have a good time and education.

On the support they provide to Indian students, Hebrew University President said, "Different types of students get different types of support, but generally speaking, we follow the Indian students when they are in Israel and make sure that they manage well, that they establish themselves, that they get what they want to. And I think most Indian students when they come to Israel actually enjoy their staying there very much. We try to provide the best conditions possible. There are good conditions and so, I strongly believe that students that come to Israel will have really a good time and a good education as well."

India and Israel have natural synergies in the field of education and research. Currently, around 900 Indian students are studying in various institutes and universities of Israel, according to Indian Embassy in Israel. A majority of these students are pursuing doctoral and post-doctoral studies.

When asked whether Indian government's ease to education profits for students will benefit students in Israel as well, he responded, "Yes, of course, when we do collaborations, it's always a win-win situation. It's something that is good for us and it's good for you. Otherwise, it doesn't work and that's always the approach that we have. We think that here in India you have excellent students and you have excellent universities. I hope and believe that we provide the same thing from Israel. So, when we collaborate, it's a win win situation where everyone benefits from it."

Ongoing bilateral efforts in deepening academic cooperation include promoting studies on India and Israel as disciplines at various universities, and promoting institutional linkages through joint research programmes, scholarships, student recruitment or faculty/student exchange programmes, according to Indian Embassy in Israel. In recent years, Indian government has launched several initiatives to enhance linkages between researchers and institutions which has strengthened academic cooperation with Israel. (ANI)

