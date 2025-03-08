New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Israeli embassy partnered with Bennett University and the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host a first-of-its-kind Research Symposium on financial literacy, investment behaviour, and gender at Federation House, New Delhi on Friday.

As per the official statement, the event stands as an innovative research initiative that sheds light on the intersection of financial literacy, technology, and policy in advancing economic inclusion, particularly for women and youth. Despite increasing digital access and economic growth, women's participation in financial markets remains a global challenge. The event served as a pioneering platform for experts, policymakers, and academics to discuss innovative solutions and foster international collaboration.

Also Read | London Gatwick-Bound EasyJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal's Porto After 2 Families Brawl Over 'The Karate Kid'.

Fares Saeb, Deputy Ambassador of Israel, emphasised the shared commitment of Israel and India to financial empowerment.

He said, "Empowering women through financial literacy is not just an economic goal--it is a global necessity. Both Israel and India recognize the importance of ensuring that financial knowledge and investment opportunities are accessible to all, particularly women. By leveraging media, technology, and strong bilateral cooperation, we can build a more inclusive financial future where everyone has the tools to thrive."

Also Read | Donald Trump Weighs New Sanctions on Russia, Days After Pausing Military Aid and Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine.

Gauri D Chakraborty, Times School of Media and Chairperson, Bennett University Women Development Cell, highlighted the pivotal role of media in financial education and said, "Academia -industry interface is the hallmark for a progressive approach to redefining education. Our attempt as media practitioners and research scholars is to probe meaning-making of 'agency' especially financial aspects of the empowerment discourse. The aim is to create strategic action-oriented outcomes from the symposium like modules which can be included in school and higher education curriculum on personal finance, technology adoption and access, investment prudence for women within the all-encompassing term of 'media and digital literacy."

Reinforcing the importance of industry leadership, Joyshree Das Verma, President of FICCI FLO, stressed the need for collective action: "More than just understanding numbers, financial literacy equips women with the confidence and knowledge to make informed financial decisions, creating long-term benefits for themselves, their families, and society. At FLO, we are committed to bridging the gender gap in financial participation by fostering education, accessibility, and opportunities for women to become active investors and decision-makers. This symposium is a vital step toward building a more inclusive financial landscape--one where women have the tools to thrive, contribute, and lead. Investing in financial literacy programs for women is not just about individual empowerment; it is a strategic investment in the economic growth and social progress of our nation."

As per the statement, the conference featured a high-impact panel discussion on 'The Influence of Technology and Marketing on Democratising Investment Access for Women', where experts delved into the role of digital tools, media narratives, and policy frameworks in shaping financial inclusion.

The symposium underscored the commitment of India and Israel to fostering financial resilience and inclusivity through knowledge-sharing, technological innovation, and collaborative policymaking.

The statement underscored that as the world moves towards a more digital and interconnected economy, equipping women with financial skills remains a crucial step in building sustainable and equitable economic growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)