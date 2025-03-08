London, March 7: An EasyJet flight from Spain's Lanzarote to London Gatwick was forced to make an emergency landing in Porto after a violent altercation between two families over a viewing of The Karate Kid. The flight diverted to Porto in Portugal.

According to The Sun report, the incident unfolded when a five-year-old boy, returning from holiday, was watching the 2010 remake of the film on his iPad with the volume set low. A woman seated four rows ahead reportedly became irritated and asked the child to turn it off.

According to the boy’s mother, the situation escalated when the woman allegedly shouted at her son and racially abused him. She further claimed that the woman’s partner grabbed her disabled father by the neck. Tensions quickly grew, with both families reportedly displaying aggressive behavior toward the flight crew.

As the conflict intensified, the pilot decided to divert the flight to Porto for safety reasons. Both families were left to arrange their own travel home from the diverted location.

The boy’s mother, speaking to the media outlet, insisted her family were the victims, describing the incident as one involving racial abuse, discrimination, and physical assault. She also criticized EasyJet for not responding to her multiple complaints in the months since the incident.

In response, EasyJet said, “Safety is our highest priority. We do not tolerate disruptive behaviour.” The airline’s conditions of carriage strictly prohibit such conduct on its flights.

