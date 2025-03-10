Fuji [Japan], March 10 (ANI): The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, concluded successfully at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan, a statement by the Indian Army said.

The exercise, held from February 24 to March 9, marked a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation, as it was conducted on an enhanced scale with the participation of troops at the company-strength level, the statement said.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Toriumi Seiji, Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) 1st Division, who conveyed his appreciation to the participating troops for successfully meeting all objectives of the exercise. General Toriumi expressed his satisfaction with the joint training, which has further strengthened the operational readiness of both armed forces and deepened the India-Japan defence relationship. As per the statement, he emphasised the exercise's role in fostering greater cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations' defence forces.

The joint exercise focussed primarily on counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain, a key area of collaboration. Additionally, activities related to United Nations peacekeeping operations, including Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), were also rehearsed. Troops engaged in a series of tactical drills, exchanged knowledge and expertise on operational conduct, and forged lasting ties of friendship and trust.

During the course of the exercise, troops from both sides also engaged in cultural exchange activities. This included a special Yoga session organised by the Indian contingent for the Japanese side, a display of Kalari Pattu by the Indian troops and Japanese martial arts by the Japanese troops.

The exercise concluded with a 72-hour validation phase, during which troops from both nations demonstrated their capability through a simulated joint counter-terrorism operation in an urban setting. The operation incorporated specialised techniques such as heli-borne insertion, slithering, and storming, during which the troops successfully met the desired operational standards, the statement added.

Exercise Dharma Guardian provided both sides with a unique opportunity to learn from each other's best practices for conducting joint operations. The exercise also reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Japan to regional peace, security, and stability, strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)