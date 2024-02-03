New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India is modernising its laws to reflect the present realities and that in the last few years, the country has done away with thousands of obsolete laws from colonial times.

"India is modernising laws to reflect the present realities. Now, three new legislations have replaced more than 100-year-old colonial criminal laws," the Prime Minister said while addressing the inaugural event of CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024.

The PM said that India inherited a legal system from colonial times. "But in the last few years, we made a number of reforms to it. For example, India has done away with thousands of obsolete laws from colonial times."

The CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi was also attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and CJI DY Chandrachud.

The theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery". This conference aims to deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others, as per a release issued by the prime minister's office.

While addressing the conference, PM Modi said that sometimes ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries.

"When we collaborate, we can understand each other's systems better. Greater understanding brings greater synergy. Synergy boosts better and faster justice delivery," he said.

He said 21st-century challenges cannot be fought with a 20th-century approach. There is a need to rethink, reimagine and reform.

The PM in his address also said that India has a special relationship with the African Union. "We are proud that the African Union became a part of the G20 during India's presidency. This will go a long way in addressing the aspirations of the people of Africa," he said.

Among the participants of the CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024 were attorney generals and solicitors from the Commonwealth nations spanning the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean along with various international delegations.

The conference serves as a unique platform by offering a forum for interaction among different stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity, as per the release.

It also includes an exclusive roundtable conference tailored for attorneys and solicitor generals, aiming to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery. (ANI)

