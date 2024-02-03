Mumbai, February 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is moving fast and will become the world's third largest economy in the third term of his government. The general elections are due in April-May this year. Addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo here, the prime minister also announced that 1,000 modern rest houses in Phase-1 will be constructed along national highways for truck and taxi drivers. A committee appointed to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) submitted the document to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Friday.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. Meanwhile, Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. A Delhi Police's Crime Branch team visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday to serve a notice in connection with his allegations that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

The Indian Navy foiled another piracy attempt on an Iranian fishing vessel by Somali pirates on Friday. INS Sharada rescued 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals from the boat, FV Omari, along the East coast of Somalia. FV Omari had been boarded by seven pirates, who had taken the crew as hostages.

Amid speculation of how the US might retaliate after three American soldiers were killed in a strike on their base in Jordan by an Iran-backed group last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that his country will not start a war but "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to bully it. US President Joe Biden on February 2 issued an executive order that targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory, imposing financial sanctions and visa bans in an initial round against four individuals.