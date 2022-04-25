New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Poland counterpart Zbigniew Rau where both sides shared their commitment to growing India-Poland partnership.

EAM also expressed gratitude to the Poland FM for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

Also Read | Russia Hits Rail, Fuel Facilities in Attacks Deep in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "An engaging conversation with FM @RauZbigniew of Poland. Thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of our students during #OperationGanga. Our commitment to growing our partnership was visible. Resumption of direct flights will enhance exchanges in all fields."

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau arrived in New Delhi on Monday for his two-day India visit during which he would take part in bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar while also attending the Raisina Dialogue. This is the first visit of a Polish Foreign Minister to India in nine years.

Also Read | Mumbai-Based Activist Jatin Desai Urges Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Release Indians Stuck in Pak Jails.

"A warm welcome to FM @RauZbigniew of Poland on his first visit to India. The visit will strengthen our bilateral relations. The Polish FM will also participate in discussions at #Raisina2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Poland's Foreign Ministry announced in an earlier statement said this visit comes during the chairmanship of Poland's Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with the main purpose to take part in the Raisina Dialogue international conference on April 25-26.

The minister will attend a panel on the state of play in the EU and will outline the OSCE's efforts to resolve conflicts. "In this way, he will present Poland's position as the OSCE chair on major international issues, in particular the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and its international implications," the Poland Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Rau and a representative of the Indian government will also launch an online economic webinar. It will feature a session of B2B talks to promote Polish-Indian cooperation on environmental technologies.

Furthermore, the chief of Polish diplomacy will deliver an address at the Indian Diplomatic Academy on Poland's current foreign policy priorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)