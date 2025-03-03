New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates provided all possible legal assistance to Shahzadi, the Indian national executed in UAE, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the Government of the UAE, the XP Division of the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Shahzadi, was convicted on charges of murder of an infant and sentenced to death in the UAE. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentence.

The UAE authorities intimated to the Embassy on February 28 that the sentence of Shahzadi has been carried out in accordance with local laws. The family of Shahzadi was informed of the matter, the MEA division said.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing for the Centre, informed the court that Shahzadi Khan, the woman from Uttar Pradesh, had been executed on February 15.

The ASG also stated that the authorities are extending all possible assistance to her family, and her cremation is scheduled for March 5.

The father's plea for MEA intervention for his daughter on UAE death row ended in tragedy, and as a result, the court has disposed of the plea.

Representing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and Advocate Ashish Dikshit informed the Delhi High Court that the Embassy of India in UAE received an official communication on February 28, 2025, from the UAE government. The communication stated that Shehzadi's death sentence was executed on February 15, 2025, in accordance with UAE laws and regulations.

On the same day, the Embassy informed Shabbir Khan, the father of Shehzadi, about the confirmation of her execution. He was also informed that the family could come to the UAE by March 5, 2025, to participate in her last rites. Additionally, a dedicated mobile number for contacting the Indian Embassy was provided to Khan, stated MEA.

Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old woman from the Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, was facing execution in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Shahzadi Khan, who was imprisoned in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba jail, was sentenced to death by a court for the death of a child who was under her care.

Plea moved through advocate Ali Md Maaz stated that in December 2021, Shabbir Khan's daughter obtained a visa and traveled to Abu Dhabi, with a transit in Dubai. In August 2022, her employer gave birth to a son for whom Shabbir's daughter was employed as a caregiver. On December 7, 2022, the infant received routine vaccinations and tragically passed away that evening.

The hospital recommended a postmortem, but the infant's parents refused and signed a consent letter waiving further investigation, the plea stated.

It further stated that in February 2023, a video recording allegedly showed Shabbir's daughter confessing to the infant's homicide, a confession she claims was extracted through torture and abuse by Employer and her family. On February 10, 2023, she was handed over to the Abu Dhabi police, and on July 31, 2023, she was sentenced to death for the infant's homicide.

Although legal counsel was provided by the Indian Embassy, it reportedly pressured her to confess, denying her adequate representation. Her appeal in September 2023 was dismissed, and the death penalty was upheld on February 28, 2024.Following the dismissal, Shabbir Khan sought clemency proceedings through the Indian Embassy but received a reply concerning an unrelated case. He filed a new mercy petition in May 2024.

On July 11, 2024, he forwarded a mercy petition to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi but received no response. On February 14, 2025, Shabbir Khan received a call from his incarcerated daughter, suggesting imminent execution. He then filed a formal request with the Ministry of External Affairs on February 20, 2025, seeking an inquiry into her legal status and wellbeing, but received no update. (ANI)

