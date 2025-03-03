Mumbai, March 3: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth in late March 2025, NASA confirmed. Their return was delayed due to mission adjustments and technical issues. They have been aboard the International Space Station, conducting scientific research and maintenance work. Their extended stay will help scientists study the impact of long-duration space missions.

Williams and Wilmore’s return to Earth depends on the arrival of Crew-10, set to launch on March 12, 2025, at 7:48 PM EDT. The new team—NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, and JAXA’s Takuya Onishi—will take over duties aboard the International Space Station (ISS). After Crew-10 docks, a week-long handover will take place to ensure a smooth transition before Williams and Wilmore depart for Earth. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Return to Earth Confirmed: Know How and When NASA Astronauts Will Return After 9 Month Extended Stay in Space; Here’s Details.

Sunita Williams Homecoming Date and Time

Sunita Williams, who has been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, is scheduled to return to Earth on 12 March 2025. Their mission, initially planned for just 10 days, was significantly extended due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. NASA has since decided to bring them back using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon instead. Sunita Williams Health Update: NASA Astronaut's Mother Bonnie Pandya Dismisses Health Concerns Surrounding Her Daughter, Says 'Space Is As Safe as Anywhere Else' (Watch Video).

Where & How Will Sunita Willian Return

Sunita Williams will make her journey back to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The capsule will execute a controlled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere before making a parachute-assisted splashdown in either the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.

