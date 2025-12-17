Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 17 (ANI): India hasn't officially expressed concern, but is signalling it through its actions over an anti-Indian march to the High Commission in Bangladesh.

In light of the prevailing security situation, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka will close earlier than its usual closing time on Wednesday.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today", IVAC said in a notification on its website.

All applicants who were scheduled to submit their applications today will have their appointments rescheduled to a later date.

The IVAC located at Jamuna Future Park (JFP) in Dhaka serves as the principal integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

July Oikyo, a hardline group, will hold a program on Wednesday titled "March to Indian High Commission" to demand the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal who were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the July uprising in 2024.

The event is scheduled to take place at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, over concerns regarding the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received.

The summons came on the heels of anti-India rhetoric by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the Seven Sisters and providing refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand. (ANI)

