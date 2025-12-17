Addis Ababa, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he feels "very much at home" during his visit to Ethiopia and called it a "moment of great privilege" to address the Parliament of the African nation. PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived to address the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. This is also the 18th Parliament in the world where the Prime Minister delivered his address.

Addressing the session, PM Modi said, "It is a moment of great privilege to stand before you today. It is wonderful to be here in Ethiopia, the land of lions. I feel very much at home because my home state, Gujarat in India, is also home to lions." "I am honoured to be here in this temple of democracy, in the heart of the nation, with ancient wisdom and modern aspirations. I come to you with deep respect for your Parliament, your people and your democratic journey. On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I bring greetings of friendship, goodwill and brotherhood," he said. ‘Deeply Moving Moment’: PM Narendra Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment From Banquet Dinner As Ethiopian Singers Welcome Him With ‘Vande Mataram’ (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister again expressed gratitude for conferring him with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. "I accept this award with folded hands, humility on behalf of the people of India," he said. He said that Ethiopia is one of the oldest civilisations in human history. "Here, history is alive in the mountains, valleys and in the hearts of the Ethiopian people," he added. "Today, Ethiopia stands tall because its roots are deep. To stand in Ethiopia is to stand where the past is honoured, the present is full of purpose, and the future is welcomed with an open heart. The blend of old and new -- the balance between ancient wisdom and modern civilisation -- this is the true strength of Ethiopia," he further said, amid the loud cheers in the Parliament. PM Narendra Modi Thanks Ethiopian People and Government for ‘Great Honour of Nishan of Ethiopia’, Says It Belongs to Indians Who Strengthened Our Partnership.

PM Modi Addresses Joint Session of Ethiopian Parliament

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. https://t.co/0IiZEghLBb — BJP (@BJP4India) December 17, 2025

"With the call of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas', which means together with everyone's growth, trust and effort, our emotions with our motherland, also reflect our shared perspective," he said. Drawing parallels to India's national song 'Vande Mataram' and Ethiopia's national anthem, PM Modi said that both refer to "our land as the Mother". "They inspire us to take pride in the heritage, culture, beauty and protect the motherland," he added.

