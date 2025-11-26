New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India and Slovenia on Wednesday discussed new ways to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade, technology and tourism, as Secretary (West) Sibi George held talks with a visiting delegation from Ljubljana led by Peter Japelj, Director General for Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy at Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership across the "3Ts" and identifying areas where the two countries can expand joint initiatives. The MEA said the meeting reflected the growing interest on both sides in widening economic and technological engagement.

Also Read | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Youths and UML Led by KP Sharma Oli Cadres Clash in Dhangadhi; 2nd Incident of Violence Within a Week.

Earlier in the day, India and Slovenia reviewed their expanding trade ties at the 10th Session of the India-Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC), held in New Delhi to assess ongoing collaboration and set the direction for future cooperation.

The session was co-chaired by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Saket Kumar, and Slovenia's Director General for Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy, Peter Japelj. Both sides looked closely at the present state of trade and investment, noting that the partnership has grown steadily year after year. The discussions included a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic landscape, as well as an assessment of bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Also Read | ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is an Integral and Inalienable Part of India, No Amount of Denial Will Change This Indisputable Reality’: MEA on China’s Claim.

At the centre of the discussion was the idea that India and Slovenia share a natural fit in their economic goals. Slovenia's location at the crossroads of Central Europe and India's expanding engagement with the continent give the two nations a chance to connect regions that are becoming increasingly important to global trade. This shared space helps build a base for cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, and connectivity.

The committee also reviewed wider economic trends, both global and domestic, to understand how they shape trade opportunities. Attention turned to sectoral cooperation, with talks covering agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, Ayurveda, and traditional systems of medicine. These discussions aimed to identify how each side can support business activity and open new channels of exchange.

Both delegations also expressed a shared hope that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) can be concluded soon. They noted that a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA would help businesses in both India and Slovenia find new markets and deepen linkages across Europe.

During the visit, Peter Japelj also met with Commerce Secretary, Government of India, Rajesh Agrawal, and held a discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"The 10th JCTEC reaffirmed India's commitment to nurturing a dynamic economic partnership with Slovenia, built on mutual trust, shared values, and enduring friendship, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration across Europe and India," the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)