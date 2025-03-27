Officials from India and Uganda discuss trade expansion at the 3rd Joint Trade Committee meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce & Industry)

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Third Session of the India-Uganda Joint Trade Committee (JTC) took place in New Delhi on March 25-26, 2025, marking a renewed commitment to strengthening economic ties between the two nations after a 23-year gap, an official press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

Both sides acknowledged that the current trade volume does not reflect the full potential of their partnership and committed to taking focused measures to expand and diversify bilateral trade. They also discussed the establishment of an India-Uganda Joint Business Forum to enhance engagement between industry leaders from both countries.

The discussions identified key sectors to boost trade and investment, including minerals, coffee, cocoa products, pulses, spices, dairy products, essential oils, plastic raw materials, fruits, vegetables, and residual chemical products. Additionally, cooperation in mining, banking, digital infrastructure, MSME development, health, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, critical minerals--including Rare Earth Elements (REE)--and petrochemicals was highlighted as a priority.

Both countries agreed to explore Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia and collaboration in Public Works and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Allied sectors, Traditional Medicine, and Tele-medicine. Strengthening ties in standardisation and investment promotion was also discussed.

Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, addressed the inaugural session, emphasising India's deep economic ties with Uganda. He underlined the growing partnership in trade and investment and highlighted the importance of collaboration in sectors such as e-commerce, MSME cluster development, pharmaceuticals, solar energy, and rural electrification, as per the press release.

The JTC meeting was co-chaired by Economic Adviser, Department of Commerce, Priya P Nair, from the Indian side, and Head of International Political Cooperation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uganda, Ambassador Elly Kamahungye Kafeero. He was joined by Ambassador Joyce Kikafunda Kakuramatsi, Head of Mission, Uganda High Commission, New Delhi, along with a 28-member Ugandan delegation comprising officials from various ministries and Uganda's diplomatic mission in India.

The discussions were held in a cordial and constructive manner, with both sides expressing strong interest in deepening trade and investment cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Ugandan delegation also toured the Noida Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to gain insights into India's industrial and export ecosystem, the press release stated.

The deliberations at the 3rd Session of the India-Uganda JTC were forward-looking and indicative of the robust and growing economic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

