Famous People Born on March 27: March 27 marks the birthdays of several famous personalities across various fields. Iconic singer Mariah Carey, known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, was born on this day. Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, celebrated for his unique storytelling and cult classics, also shares this birth date. Indian actor Ram Charan, a major figure in Telugu cinema, and South African cricketer Imran Tahir, known for his exceptional spin bowling, were born on March 27 as well. Other notable figures include boxer Akhil Kumar, actor Nathan Fillion, singer Fergie, and footballer Manuel Neuer. This day has given the world many talented individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Famous March 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mariah Carey Quentin Tarantino Ram Charan Imran Tahir Akhil Kumar Nathan Fillion Fergie Jessie J Brenda Song Manuel Neuer Aisha Chaudhary (27 March 1996 - 24 January 2015) Kanchi Singh Renuka Shahane

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 05:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).