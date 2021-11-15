New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty on Monday spoke with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific.

Mohanty and Flynn had a telephonic conversation where they discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and its aspects.

