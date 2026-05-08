World News | India-Vietnam Deepen Scientific Cooperation as Oceanographic Research Vessel INS Sagardhwani Arrives in Cam Ranh

Cam Ranh [Vietnam], May 8 (ANI): INS Sagardhwani, an oceanographic research vessel, arrived at Cam Ranh, Vietnam, on Tuesday, marking a significant step in India's scientific cooperation with Vietnam.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, upon arrival, the ship was warmly received by Senior Colonel Tran Van Cuong, Deputy Head of Khanh Hoa Military Command, along with representatives from the Vietnam People's Navy and the Coast Guard.

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The ship will conduct scientific interactions with the Institute of Oceanography, Nha Trang, promoting collaboration in marine science and oceanography. The visit marks an important milestone in strengthening diplomatic and scientific ties between India and Vietnam, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing oceanographic research.

During the port call, the Indian Navy will participate in a range of activities with the Vietnam People's Navy, including training exchanges, cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures, and joint yoga sessions. Professional and social interactions are also planned, the statement said.

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INS Sagardhwani is a specialised oceanographic research vessel commissioned in July 1994. The vessel has served as a key platform for marine scientific research, contributing significantly to advancements in marine acoustics and naval oceanography. This visit further reinforces India's commitment to scientific excellence, regional cooperation, and enhanced maritime domain awareness.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Joint Statement issued shortly after the meeting between PM Modi and Vietnam's President To Lam noted how on the maritime front, the leaders emphasised maritime domain as one of the key pillars of their cooperation and called for enhanced maritime cooperation between the two sides.

They noted that the bilateral Maritime Security Dialogue has fostered mutual trust and better understanding of respective concerns and underscored the importance of convening it regularly. Vietnam thanked India for the invitation to assign an International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) at Gurugram, India, to strengthen cooperation in Maritime Domain Awareness.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Vietnam's joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and looked forward to enhanced cooperation under that framework. Viet Nam will continue to coordinate with India and other partners within the framework of the IPOI, while fostering further synergies between IPOI and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and promoting substantive cooperation in the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026.

Both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in oceanography, including areas such as ocean observing platforms, data management, ocean prediction and services, capacity building and maritime scientific research. Prime Minister Modi welcomed cooperation with Viet Nam in the setting up of Pangasius breeding and farming facilities, and enabling Mussels' breeding and procurement in India, the statement said. (ANI)

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