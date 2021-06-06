New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India will contribute to its Act East and Indo-Pacific policies on BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Day.

"On BIMSTEC Day, underline the enormous potential of Bay of Bengal cooperation. Realising that helps bridge South and South East Asia. Will also contribute to our Act East and Indo-Pacific policies," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Minister in April had attended the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting and said that country remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the framework of BIMSTEC and make it a stronger, vibrant and result-oriented grouping.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization comprising seven Member States around the Bay of Bengal region. BIMSTEC constitutes a unique link between South and South-East Asia with five Members from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and two from South-East Asia (Myanmar and Thailand).

Sri Lanka is the Current chair of BIMSTEC. (ANI)

