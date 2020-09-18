Moscow [Russia], September 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Verma on Friday met Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko wherein the two discussed issues pertaining to political processes on post-Soviet space.

"On September 18, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Ambassador of #India to #Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma. Certain issues pertaining to political processes on post-Soviet space were discussed," Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Thursday during which the two leaders reiterated their strong commitment to further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia.

Putin conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister's Modi 70th birthday. Prime Minister Modi expressed his warm appreciation for Putin's gesture, according to a statement by Prime Minister's office.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India and said that he looked forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the next bilateral summit at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

