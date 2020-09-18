Moscow, September 18: Russia on Friday approved R-Pharm's Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections. R-Pharm stated that its antiviral drug could be rolled out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week, reported the Reuters.

R-Pharm's Coronavir was first approved by the Russian government after Phase III clinical trials involving 168 patients with COVID-19 in July. Government register shows that the approval was given for in-hospital use to treat COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia to Supply 100 Million Doses of Sputnik V to India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Prior to giving approval to R-Pharm's Coronavir as a prescription drug, another drug Avifavir was approved in February. It is to be known that both Coronavir and Avifavir are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan. Favipiravir is used in Japan as the basis for viral treatments.

R-Pharm's spokesperson stated that the firm has already initiated talks with pharmacies about orders as Coronavir supplies are expected to be rolled out soon. Coronavir is being manufactured at R-Pharm's facility in Yaroslavl which is 300 km northeast of Moscow.

With Coronavir, Russia is aiming to lead the race against the virus. Meanwhile, Russia has already started exporting its COVID-19 tests. Also, the Asian country has even won several international deals for supplies of its Sputnik-V vaccine.

