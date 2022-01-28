Washington, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian-American non-profit body Sewa International has jumped to the 10th spot in a latest list of charitable organisations for the year 2021, mainly because of the commendable work carried by it during last year's COVID-19 crisis in both India and the United States.

Notably in 2020 Sewa International was ranked 375 in the list of Benevity Inc, the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, and was placed at 690 in 2019. In 2021, the list is led by Doctors Without Borders.

“Non-profits supporting India's COVID-19 crisis received a groundswell of support, including Sewa International. Our earnest thanks to Benevity Inc. for keeping track of these trends and identifying Sewa's increasing support from corporations and their people,” said Sandeep Khadkekar, Sewa's vice president for Marketing and Fund Development.

In 2021, nearly 1.6 million people from over 700 companies donated USD2.3 billion on the Benevity platform to more than 200,000 nonprofit organisations around the world, a media release said.

Nonprofits supporting India's COVID-19 crisis received a groundswell of support, including Sewa International (ranked 10 vs. 375 in 2020), Give2Asia (23 vs. 63), Pratham USA (26 vs. 75) and Goonj (30 vs. 384), Benevity said.

The crisis in India also drove additional giving to UNICEF and was part of the reason the organisation's support through Benevity almost doubled year over year (USD13.5 million vs. USD7.3 million in 2020), it said.

“When the Delta variant hit India last year, we saw companies and their employees mobilise to help,” said Birger Stamperdahl, Give2Asia's president and CEO.

“Their generosity made possible life saving projects that delivered oxygen concentrators, protective gear for health workers and emergency food rations to those hit hardest by the pandemic,” he said.

