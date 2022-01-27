Kiev, January 27: The police detained a Ukrainian National Guard serviceman who shot five people dead and wounded five others at a military factory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky wrote on Facebook Thursday.

The 21-year-old soldier opened fire at people inside a guard house of the Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant at about 4 a.m. local time (GMT 0200) for unknown reasons. Four servicemen and one civilian woman were killed in the incident and five others were severely injured.

The Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident, the minister said. The Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant produces launch vehicles, rocket engines, ballistic missiles and other products for the Ukrainian defense and aerospace sectors.

