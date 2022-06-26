Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 26 (ANI): Marking 62 years of India-Madagascar diplomatic relations and cultural ties, the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo has organized a musical concert with renowned violinist L Subramaniam and singer Kavita Krishnamurti.

The event was attended by Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato, members of local government, Ambassadors, Heads of International Organisations, and members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar.

Addressing the audience at the concert on the eve of the 62nd Independence Day of Madagascar on Saturday, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar highlighted the bilateral cultural ties between India and Madagascar.

"Today, I feel, is the day which will be forever remembered in the bilateral cultural ties between India and Madagascar as for the first time, we have these artists perform in Madagascar. It will further strengthen the cultural links between our two countries and generate interest about Indian music among the people of Madagascar. This is even more special because this year, India and Madagascar are celebrating 62 years of diplomatic relations," he said.

Emphasizing on the number of events the Embassy has organized to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, Abhay Kumar said that the Indian Government has launched an initiative: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

"The Mission organized a number of events to celebrate this special occasion including the celebration of the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi Green Triangle at Tsarlalana among others. Today's event is a crucial addition to these celebrations," the Indian envoy said further.

Addressing the audience at the concert, the Foreign Minister of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato said: "We are a family gathered here today. I was in India and met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and we managed to exchange some of our thoughts on how to strengthen the relationship between India and Madagascar."

The concert saw beautiful performances over the famous Hindi songs by Kavita Krishnamurti, Bindu and Mahati Subramaniam. It was followed by a soulful performance on violin by L Subramaniam accompanied by Parupalli Phalgun on Mridangam, which left the audience mesmerised.

A day earlier on June 24 the artists performed at Cine Plaza, Ampefiloha in Antananarivo, Madagascar. The event was attended by members of local government, diplomatic corps, Heads of International Organisations, members of Indian Diaspora in Madagascar and a large number of Malagasy citizens. (ANI)

