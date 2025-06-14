New Jersey [US], June 14 (ANI): Global Indian Diaspora Alliance President HS Panesar has welcomed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Canada for the G7 Summit, calling it a pivotal moment to reset and rebuild Indo-Canadian relations.

"As of June 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the G7 Summit, hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Carney, is being widely viewed by the Indian diaspora and global observers as a crucial opportunity to address and improve the recent strain in bilateral ties," Paneser said in an exclusive conversation.

He noted that the prevailing sentiment within the diaspora is one of cautious optimism.

"This G7 Summit offers a significant chance to move past the recent diplomatic chill, which largely stemmed from allegations made by the previous Canadian government. The invitation extended by Prime Minister Carney is seen as an olive branch -- a symbolic and strategic soft restart to the relationship," he added.

Paneser emphasised the strong foundation shared by India and Canada, especially in trade, critical minerals, technology, and academic exchange.

"Both countries have much to gain from strengthened cooperation. There is a growing desire to focus on mutual interests and respect. The deep-rooted people-to-people ties -- especially the presence of a large Indian student population and a vibrant diaspora in Canada -- form a solid foundation for this renewed engagement," said Paneser.

He further lauded PM Modi's consistent emphasis on maintaining cordial international relations.

"The fact that PM Modi has been invited to the G7, despite India not being a member, underscores India's rising global stature as the world's most populous country and fourth-largest economy," Paneser remarked.

The Global Indian Diaspora Alliance views the invitation as recognition of India's pivotal role in global supply chains and its increasing importance in the world economy.

"We see this visit as a pivotal moment to rebuild trust, enhance cooperation, and usher in a more constructive and mutually beneficial phase in Indo-Canadian relations," he said.

"In the spirit of progress and partnership, we, the members of the Indian diaspora, wholeheartedly welcome this positive move and hope it marks the beginning of better days for both nations," Paneser concluded. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia from June 15-19, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. According to MEA, PM Modi will visit Cyprus on June 15-16, followed by participation in the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17, and finally, an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

During the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Canadian PM Mark Carney, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 to participate in the G7 Summit. This would be PM Modi's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit, according to the MEA statement.

At the Summit, PM Modi will exchange views with leaders of G7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues. PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. (ANI)

